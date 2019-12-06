Elizabeth Warren’s Support Dips To Lowest In Months In New Poll

Democratic support for Elizabeth Warren continues to drop in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, which puts her at a new low of 13 percent, Newsweek reports. The poll also revealed a 2-percent dip in Warren’s support among all of the Democrats, Republicans, and independents surveyed. Comparatively, the same survey shows frontrunner Joe Biden at 26 percent support from Democrats and second-place candidate Bernie Sanders has 19 percent support.

The dip comes in the wake of recent polls that show a similar pattern. Such surveys followed the fourth Democratic debate, which saw Warren’s Democratic rivals criticize her health care and tax plans. The Hill reports that a Chegg-College Pulse weekly tracker revealed that Warren’s college support dropped from 31 percent to 24 percent following the November debate — a 7-point dip since October’s iteration of the poll.

Warren doesn’t seem to be phased. When questioned about a November poll that showed a 14-percent dip in national support, the Massachusetts Senator said she doesn’t “do polls.”

Regardless, political commentators continue to suggest theories for why Warren appears to be dipping. CNN’s Chris Cillizza and The Daily Beast Politics Editor Sam Stein point to Warren’s embrace of Medicare for All and attempts to defend it. Conversely, progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski believes that Warren’s decline is due to her backing away from Medicare for All in favor of a two-part proposal.

Cenk Uygur: "The main mistake that I think Elizabeth Warren made… She equivocated on Medicare for All." pic.twitter.com/qgJaun0DmZ — The Hill (@thehill) December 3, 2019

Writing for The Week, W. James Antel III claims that Warren’s refusal to acknowledge the middle-class tax increases her Medicare for All plan will likely entail is one of Warren’s problems.

“Yes, Warren is right that Americans are unsatisfied with the costs of the current health-care system. And Ryan was correct that the math of our existing entitlement programs doesn’t add up. But whether your solution is a greater federal role or better functioning markets, the transition is politically challenging, no matter how good your plan.”

Loading...

Outside of her Medicare for All approach, Warren has also faced accusations of lying about sending her children to public school. As The Inquisitr reported, The New York Post’s Corey DeAngelis obtained footage of a woman pressing Warren about her children attending private school, to which Warren suggested otherwise.

“No, my children went to public schools,” Warren responded.

But according to DeAngelis, Warren’s son, Alex, attended Kirby Hall School in Texas, a private school with a tuition that is reportedly $17,875 per year. The school also has a student-teacher ratio of 5 to 1, which is approximately three times less than the average public school.