Kathie Lee Gifford Looks Chic In A Fuzzy White Jacket & Jeans In Franklin, Tennessee

Kathie Lee Gifford appears to be having a great time in her new home state of Tennessee, taking in all that it’s cities have to offer. As fans of the talk show personality know, Gifford recently left her stint on The Today Show and New York City to move to Nashville where she is pursuing other projects like music and films. During her time there, the mother of two has been sharing a ton of photos and videos for her legion of fans and the most recent shot landed her at the famed Franklin Theater.

In the gorgeous new shot, the beauty can be seen standing in front of the Theater, pointing at a marquee that read “Louis York & The Shindellas.” The television personality was all smiles for the shot, wearing her long locks down and curled. She also appeared to be rocking a stunning face of makeup that included blush, highlighter, and lipgloss while she covered the majority of her face with a pair of big, black sunglasses.

The talk show host looked chic and cozied up for the cold weather in an oversized, furry white jacket that hit just above her knees. She paired the look with some dark-washed jeans and a pair of black boots. In the caption of the shot, she told fans that she was thrilled that her friend Louis York was performing and it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 2,000 likes and 40-plus comments in just a few short hours.

Some followers took to the post to let Gifford know that she looks fabulous while countless others gushed over her outfit. A few more fans had no words and commented on the photo using emoji.

“You look so happy, you have found your new place to be in this life. I wish we all understood how to read the signs and follow our path. You are a great example,” one follower commented, adding a few red heart emoji.

“Where did you get the white coat? Love it,” another Instagram user asked.

“You look great! All your new friends…so fun!,” a third social media user raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Gifford went back to her Today Show roots, inviting Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones to Nashville where they sat down for an interview with Jimmie Allen and Hunter Hayes. The 66-year-old shared a photo from the little reunion and it earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 7,000 likes and 100-plus comments.