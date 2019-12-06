Sommer Ray Shows Off Pert Derriere In Cheeky Undies & Sports Bra On Instagram

Sommer Ray promoted her collection with PSD Underwear in the best way possible on Friday afternoon. In a new Instagram post, the YouTuber and general social media star showed off her ultra-fit body in a colorful set from the brand.

In the shot, Sommer stood in front of a white dresser drawer filled with undies as a neon sign lit the area on a pink wall. Taking center stage in this scene, the model/mogul showed off her rounded derriere in a cheeky pair of pink and blue tie-dye undies with “PSD” written in gray letters on their black waistband. Her slim back was on full display between the bottoms and a matching racerback sports bra.

Sommer accessorized the look with a gold bracelet and several rings. Her makeup, which appeared to match the pink theme, included pink eyeshadow and eyeliner, bright rose gold highlighter, and light pink lipstick. Sommer’s long, brown hair fell over her shoulders in loose curls as she tilted her head while looking at the camera with a sultry gaze.

In the caption, Sommer announced that she will be hosting a meet and greet at Tilly’s in Santa Monica, California, a store where her underwear collection is being sold.

The post garnered more than 530,000 likes and more than 3,500 comments in just one hour, proving to be a hit with the OHoney podcast co-host’s fans. Sommer’s followers left a bunch of praise for her flawless physique in the comments section, while many stated they can’t wait for the collection’s launch.

“Booty goals! Girl your body is absolute fire. Are you going to be releasing any workout programs?” one fan asked with fire emoji.

“Running back to the gym,” another person quipped.

“Love you!!! you are such an inspiration to many young girls and women around the world,” a third user said, adding pink heart emoji.

“UR SO BEAUTIFUL I WISH I COULD LOOK LIKE U,” a fourth follower added.

Many fans expressed their admiration for the star with various emoji, while some said they couldn’t wait to see all of Sommer’s other promotional posts.

Sommer will likely share many more photos of herself rocking PSD Underwear. Until then, though, fans are able to take a look at her recent content, which has been equally as sexy. On Thursday, Sommer showed off her silly side with a video of herself swinging on a ball Miley Cyrus-style. The model appeared to be at a gym as she rocked tight, colorful workout leggings and a matching top with mesh sleeves.