‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Could Premiere Next Year Between ‘TWD’ And ‘Fear TWD’

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC’s third Walking Dead installment will premiere in the spring of 2020 and has just gotten a title reveal. Now, Comic Book predicts that The Walking Dead: World Beyond will premiere after the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead.

Already, it has been confirmed that The Walking Dead will return on February 23. This also means that Season 10 will conclude on Sunday, April 19. Quite often, AMC will then segue into its companion series, Fear the Walking Dead. Early predictions suggested that this would happen, considering that Fear usually premieres alternatively in April or June. After premiering this year in June, it was predicted to drop in April of next year.

However, with the new series focusing on the mysterious helicopter group that also features in the original series, the potential is there that it will make more sense to air World Beyond after The Walking Dead.

Potentially, if AMC does decide to segue directly into World Beyond, the series could debut on the same night as the Season 10 finale, much in the same way that Fear did for its Season 4 premiere when Morgan (Lennie James) crossed over between the two series. However, it is just as likely that the new series will premiere a week later.

As yet, it is unclear how many episodes will air in the first season of World Beyond. Usually, AMC has a shortened first season before running at 16 episodes per season after that.

Scott Gimple, who is the chief content adviser for AMC’s The Walking Dead, has also previously suggested that World Beyond might not be split up and that all three series could run directly one after another.

“The splitting of the shows works, I think, narratively for the shows. Actually, with the third show, we might not be splitting that. That might be straight through,” Gimple told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I hate to be definitive because things in television are day-to-day. With a 16-episode season, though, two halves of eight make for good arcs.”

Of course, as is the case with these sorts of predictions, viewers will just have to wait for an official statement from the network regarding when World Beyond will premiere.

AMC’s The Walking Dead is currently on hiatus and will return in February 2020. Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere in 2020 and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will debut in the spring of 2020.