Kate Upton Looks Gorgeous In Revealing Black Leotard In Hot Throwback

Kate Upton‘s most recent Instagram post has her followers buzzing. As fans of Upton know, the blond bombshell has been pretty active on social media recently, sharing a number of photos from her various shoots that include a mix of current shots and some throwback shots as well. In her latest Instagram photo update, the beauty posted an old magazine cover.

In the image, the model is striking a pose for W Korea. Upton stood front and center in the shot, looking straight into the camera while wearing a slight smile on her face. She appeared to be outside for the snapshot, and a large white brick wall could be seen behind her. The model looked picture-perfect with her slightly wavy hair, wearing her long, blond locks pinned up and swept back from her face. She showed off her gorgeous facial features with a stunning application of makeup, including eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte pink lipstick.

Upton’s outfit left little to the imagination, as she rocked a black turtleneck leotard that flaunted her lean legs for the camera. On top of the NSFW ensemble, the blond beauty wore a furry white coat draped off of her shoulder. She completed the ensemble with a few pieces of jewelry, which included a silver key necklace, a silver bracelet, and matching earrings.

Although the post has only been live on Upton’s page for a short period of time, it has proven to be popular with her fans. As of this writing, the post has received more than 31,000 likes and upwards of 100-plus comments. Some of the model’s followers commented on the post, raving about her amazing figure. Countless others took the opportunity to tell Upton how beautiful she is, with a few others opting to comment using a series of emoji.

“Most beautiful woman in the world, no questions asked,” commented one follower, adding a few flame emoji.

“You went from zero to a 1000 real quick,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“Your spirit is showing and it makes you even more gorgeous,” added another user, along with a single red-heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Upton stunned in another sexy snap while posing on the beach. In the gorgeous shot, the bombshell showed off her killer figure in a tight white turtleneck dress, which fit her like a glove and showed off her world-famous figure. Similar to Upton’s most recent post, the image garnered a ton of attention, receiving more than 126,000 likes.