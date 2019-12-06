Ashley Alexiss Gets Wet And Sandy In A Purple String Bikini At The Beach

Plus-sized beauty Ashley Alexiss thrilled her Instagram followers with a gorgeous bikini shot on Friday. Snapped at the beach, the curvy model put her full figure on display in revealing swimwear, giving fans plenty to talk about as she showcased a chic two-piece from her own collection which played up all of her best assets.

Clad in an eye-popping string bikini, the Sports Illustrated babe showed off her voluptuous body as she sat on the soft white sand. The Boston native treated followers to an eyeful of her bountiful curves, rocking a plunging triangle top that left little to the imagination. The halterneck bikini top boasted a glittery, vibrant purple color that gleamed in the sunlight, luring the gaze to her buxom curves. Thin black strings tied around her neck and chest line, holding the item in place.

Ashley nearly popped out of the eye-catching garment, flashing her deep cleavage and plenty of sideboob in the decolletage-flaunting top. The model paired the item with sleek black briefs and showed all kinds of dangerous curves in the stylish swimsuit. Her round hips and sculpted tummy were particularly emphasized in the flattering bottoms, which featured a low waistline that left a good portion of her trim midriff exposed. A sparkling ring adorned her belly button, calling further attention to her toned midsection and narrow waistline.

The 29-year-old hottie accompanied her post with an inspirational message about appreciating good times when they come around, making use of a flexed-biceps emoji to underline the empowering caption. She also set the mood with a #GoodVibesOnly hashtag, letting fans know that today’s post was all about feeling positive.

Ashley appeared to be living up to her message in the gripping photo. The stunning model looked serene as she was photographed by the water’s edge, striking a zen pose that inspired tranquility and inner peace. As she sat down on the wet sand, the blonde bombshell leaned back on the palms of her hands and sultrily arched her back, pushing her busty curves into focus. Her eyes were closed, a peaceful smile blooming on her gorgeous face. She held one leg bent at the knee and resting on the sand and stretched out the other one to show off her chiseled calf. The sexy pose highlighted her strong, curvy thighs, also drawing eyes to her slender ankle.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model rocked the wet-hair look, showing off her golden tresses in sleek, soaked strands. Glimmering drops of water clung to her fair skin, suggesting that she went for a dive in the frothy waves before posing for the photo. Small grains of sand coated her curvy backside, completing her stunning beach-babe look.

As expected, fans were all over the curve-flaunting pic, rewarding Ashley’s post with 13,700-plus likes and more than 100 comments.

“You look absolutely amazing,” gushed one person, adding a heart emoji.

“So beautiful, positive vibes only,” read a second message, which began with three blue-heart emoji and ended with a flexed-biceps emoji.

“Gorgeous [heart emoji] so inspiring,” was a third reply, trailed by a string of top-arrow emoji.

“Good vibes and great thighs!” quipped a fourth Instagrammer.