Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Stuns In Silver Bikini During Dubai Trip

Reginae posed with her close pal Zonnique Pullins.

Reginae Carter, the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and author Toya Wright, flaunted her figure in a metallic bikini during a trip to Dubai.

On Friday, the 21-year-old former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star took to Instagram to share a few photos from her trip. In the set of snapshots, she was pictured rocking an eye-catching silver Fendi bikini. The swimsuit was covered with the designer brand’s signature “FF” motif print.

The shiny two-piece included a halter top with thick straps, featuring a design that provided plenty of coverage. A thick, white elastic band underneath the bust offered a little support and some lift, giving the swimsuit a sporty look. The matching bottoms had an elastic waistband, featuring high-cut sides and a high waistline that covered up her belly button. The swimsuit did an excellent job of emphasizing Reginae’s tiny waist.

In her right hand, Reginae held a small Fendi drawstring handbag that matched her bikini. She posed with the back of her hand toward the camera, showing off a red henna tattoo. The color of the temporary ink matched her vibrant scarlet hair. She wore her straight tresses parted down the middle and pushed back over her shoulders. Two small French braids on each side of her part helped keep her hair out of her face.

For her makeup, Reginae rocked a dark nude lip, burnt orange eye shadow, and black liner on her top and bottom lash lines.

Reginae posed on a set of stone steps leading down to a sandy beach. In the post’s geotag, she revealed that the sexy snapshots were taken in Dubai’s man-made Palm Beach Islands. A strip of ocean water was visible behind her, and some luxury buildings could also be seen at the opposite side of the shore.

A large group of family members and friends joined Reginae on her trip to Dubai, including her mother, Toya Wright, and Toya’s fiancé, Robert Rushing. Toya has been posting photos from the getaway trip on her Instagram page.

Reginae was also joined by her close pal Zonnique Pullins — the daughter of Tameka Harris. Zonnique posed for a swimsuit snapshot with Reginae in a different location outside of a building. She wore a two-toned, brown Fendi string bikini featuring silver trim and matching ties. The bathing suit’s tiny triangle top could barely contain her voluptuous cleavage.

Zonnique wore her long, blond hair up in a high ponytail on top of her head. She wrapped a piece of hair around the base of the ponytail to create more height, arranging her crimped locks so that they covered her shoulders.

Reginae jetted off to Dubai not long after she celebrated turning 21, so it’s possible that she is there on a special birthday trip. In her Instagram stories, Reginae revealed other members of her crew who have also been exploring Dubai with her, including Taina Williams and Asia Carter.