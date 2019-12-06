Kylie Jenner Becomes A Sultry Ski Bunny In Wintery New Photos

Kylie's après ski photos are so hot, they'll melt any snow.

Kylie Jenner has a style for all seasons, and now she is serving serious snow bunny looks for winter in her latest Instagram posts.

In the first series of photos Kylie shared, she was not bundled up except for a fuzzy scarf that covered her neck. That accessory, which appeared to be the only warm item in Kylie’s outfit, accompanied a skintight bodysuit that accentuated every curve in the star’s hourglass figure while putting her ample chest on display. The snow-covered trees offered the perfect background for the alluring winter shot.

In the photo, Kylie stared at the camera seductively, holding her hand over her cheek. While she rocked her lashes and a hint of eyeliner, the main focus was on her blush, which was the perfect post-snowboard color.

Kylie also wore statement swirly earrings from Chanel that popped as she tossed her mussed-up hair behind her shoulders.

In the second picture in the series, Kylie looked away from the camera, putting her full, rosy lips on display. As her scarf crept closer to her face, her look indicated that Kylie valued warmth.

In the image, fans once again were able to see her sculpted figure, thanks to the skintight body suit that left nothing to the imagination.

In the third image, Kylie gave her followers a full body shot of the outfit. In the picture, it was hard not to admire the Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s star incredible physique. Her stomach taut, her curvaceous hips, and her ample chest were definite focal points.

Fans could catch other details in this post, such as her cozy scarf being from Chanel. The tops of her sleeves were coated in woolen muffs, undoubtedly to keep her hands warm. In this photo, Kylie held her hair up, allowing for a better view of her makeup, which included a light brown shadow on her eyelids and perfectly arched brows.

Kylie exhibited serious Frozen vibes with her outfit choice as the post racked up seemingly endless comments from her 152 million Instagram followers with some being were from her celebrity friends and her sister.

“Ummm ok,” best friend Stassie Karanikolaou said, adding multiple drooling emoji.

Normani simply left four heart-eye emoji.

Of course, half-sister Khloé Kardashian needed to add her two cents as well, gushing over her little sister.

“How?!?! Im literally shaking,” she gushed.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Kylie Jenner frequently posts hot, barely-there clothing shots on Instagram.