‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Stuns Topless Photo, Rocking G-String Panties & Black Boots

Even though she’s pregnant, that has not stopped Lauren Drain from showing off her killer figure to her army of loyal fans. As those who follow her on social media know, Drain has been named “The World’s Hottest Nurse” by fans and she regularly shows off her flawless figure in the skimpiest of outfits. Earlier today, the bombshell took to her popular page to share a post of herself clad in another NSFW ensemble.

In the photo that was taken in a studio, the beauty struck a sexy pose with her husband by her side. The model could be seen laying front and center, showing off her killer figure while going totally topless with her husband, Dave, covering her chest with one of his hands. She cradled her baby bump in the image and rocked a black g-string while showing off her toned and tanned legs. Drain completed the NSFW look with a pair of high black over-the-knee boots.

The beauty could be seen wearing her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a stunning face of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Her man also showed off his fit figure, going shirtless and flaunting his rock hard abs. In the caption of the post, the bombshell told fans that whoever has the best caption for the photo would win.

So far, the shot has racked up a ton of traffic in just one hour of going live. In addition to 11,000 likes, the photo also amassed over 150 comments. Some of the stunner’s fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more commented on the shot to enter the competition, suggesting their comment or caption.

“These photos are so damn amazing. They’re going to make one heck of an album one day for yalls family,” one follower commented on the post.

” It’s going to be a bump-y ride, but you’ve got me, and I’ve got you, babe,” another social media user suggested as the caption, adding a few flame emoji to the end of comment.

“LOOOOVE This Photo!! So sexy and intimate, You make pregnancy look INCREDIBLE Mama,” a third chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty sizzled in another sexy look, that time rocking a barely-there black nightie that showed off her amazing figure once again. That post also earned her a ton of attention as well with over 10,000.