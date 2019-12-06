Brunette Bombshell Ana Cheri Teases Fans & Pulls Down Lace Teddy In Sexy Photo

On Friday, model Ana Cheri heated up Instagram with a sexy snap, where she wore a lace teddy that left little to the imagination.

In the update, the brunette beauty was posing with her backside to a mirror, giving fans a double dose of bare skin. She stood next to a wall that was decorated with shelves, which were adorned with unlit candles. A plant and a decorative birdcage with flowers could also be seen in the image.

Ana’s black lingerie was made of sheer lace, and the top featured a plunging neckline. The Instagram model upped the sex appeal by pulling down on the front of the number, flaunting her voluptuous chest. The teddy’s high-cut legs gave fans a nice look at Ana’s thighs as she posed with one leg in front of the other.

The mirror offered a secondary angle of Ana’s assets, which included plenty of sideboob and a good look at the curve of her hip. She gave the camera a slight smile, with the mirror reflecting her profile.

The model wore her hair parted to the side, with her loose curls hanging down over one shoulder. Her makeup included dark brows, thick lashes, blush, and glossy lipstick. She donned a pink color on her nails, and the only jewelry she wore was her wedding ring.

In the caption, Ana plugged Fashion Nova for the lingerie. She also asked her followers what they had planned for the weekend. Most fans seemed to be too distracted by the photo to answer her question. Instead, they raved over how hot Ana looked in the one-piece lingerie.

“You get more and more mesmerizing by the day Ana,” commented one fan.

“very gorgeous woman great body and gorgeous in lingerie,” wrote a second user.

“Beauty and sensuality in one woman,” commented a third follower.

“Totally awesome! Perfect fantasy dream girl!” replied a fourth fan.

Ana’s popularity on the social media app is not surprising. Her natural beauty and fabulous figure are no doubt part of the reason she has amassed more than 12.5 million followers.

The stunner updates her Instagram page regularly, posting many photos that show off her body. She recently flaunted her curves in a sparkly lingerie piece while she was in Paris. Ana clearly has an eye for fashion, and she seems to love sharing her wardrobe with fans, who obviously love seeing the brunette beauty rock her sexy ensembles.