American Fitness Model Jen Selter Sizzles In Pink Bikini: ‘Down For A Little Indoor Dip?’

Jen Selter shared a new photo to her Instagram feed that has fans riveting in the comments section.

On Friday, December 6, the American fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a skimpy bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Selter is standing at the edge of an indoor swimming pool as she leans against its metal steps. According to the tag Selter added to her post, she was enjoying herself at the American Copper Buildings, a dual-tower residential skyscraper in New York City.

Selter is rocking a bright pink two-piece bathing suit. Its bikini top features a straight-cut bodice that hugs her torso tightly, showcasing her busty physique. The top boasts short off-the-shoulders sleeves that sit on her upper arm, adding a romantic touch to the bikini.

The fitness model teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms whose thin straps sit high on her sides, while the front is low on her frame. This style of swimsuit helps accentuate Selter’s full, wide hips against her toned, slender abs. The model is tugging at one of the bikini straps for added sassiness. Selter did not indicate where her swimsuit is from.

For the photo, Selter is posing with her hips to one side and left leg in the opposite direction. Her heel is off the ground as she leans into the steps, in a pose that causes her abs to engage.

Her brunette hair is swept over to one side and down in perfect waves that cascade over her left shoulder. Selter has her gaze down toward her right shoulder and lips slightly pursed.

The post proved popular with her fans. The photo attracted more than 81,400 likes and upwards of 620 comments within just two hours of going live, suggesting it will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Selter’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“Jeniful,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“Okay WOWW,” said another fan.

“Helloooo abs,” a third user raved, including fire emoji at the end of the message.

As those who follow Selter on Instagram will know, the fitness model often uses her strong social media presence to share sweltering snapshot that highlight her killer body. While Selter seem to favor the beach, she posts shots in different locations, from the city to the desert.