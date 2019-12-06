American DJ Chantel Jeffries Sizzles In Leopard-Print Bikini At The Beach

Chantel Jeffries posted a new update to her Instagram feed in which she shows off her killer physique, and her fans are loving it.

Earlier this week, the American DJ and model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself enjoying the beach, teasing her 4.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows Jeffries lying on top of a white towel in a longe chair in Miami Beach, Florida, as she indicated via the tag added to her post. The model was protected from the sun thanks to a red-and-white umbrella. Jeffries positioned the camera to the back as snapped a selfie that captured her upper body.

Jeffries rocked a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a leopard print of black spots against a light brown background. The bikini top featured a classic triangular cut endowed with thin straps that went around her neck. The triangles were super small and featured a gathered style, putting her cleavage on display. The top also boasted another set of straps that wrapped around Jeffries’ small waist, adding an interesting detail to the piece.

Jeffries teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms. Though the bottom part of her suit was not fully visible in the shot, a thin side strap sat high on the model’s side, showcasing quite a bit of her hip area’s skin.

According to the tag Jeffries included with her post, the swimsuit is by Inamorata Women, the brand of swim and bodywear launched by Emily Ratajkowski. Jeffries kept things simple by accessorizing her look with a gold necklace.

Jeffries’ brunette tresses were casually swept over to one side as her natural strands fell onto her shoulder against the towel. The DJ appeared to be wearing little to no makeup, instead embracing her natural features and beauty. Jeffries looked into the camera with intent eyes and with her lips slightly parted.

The post proved to be a success with her fans, attracting more than 423,000 likes and upwards of 1,400 comments. Users of the social media app took the opportunity to rave about Jeffries’ beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji in the comments section.

“[Y]ou’re perfect,” one user chimed in, trailing those words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Uh just drop dead,” said another user, also including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Bring back that weather please,” a third social media user added.

“U make my heart pump faster,” raved yet another fan.