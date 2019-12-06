Blac Chyna Flaunts Cleavage & Pert Derriere In Plunging One-Piece During Late Night Swim

Blac Chyna showed off her stunning body from multiple angles with not one, but three new posts on Instagram on Thursday evening. In the photos, the model went for a night swim in a plunging black one-piece that left very little to the imagination.

The triple update showed Chyna on a dark night posing and floating in light blue waters. The reality star opted to swim in a revealing, plain black one-piece swimsuit. The top of the swimsuit featured a halter neck and a very low cut that plunged deep into her chest. The suit covered only what was necessary, leaving an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob on full display.

Meanwhile, the back and sides of the suit remained open, showing off Chyna’s intricate rib tattoos as well as her hourglass figure. Finally, the bottom of the suit featured a high-cut V shape that put her toned, tatted legs on full display.

Chyna kept her accessories simple for the night swim, opting for only some dainty silver studs in her ears. Her face was fully made up, though, featuring expertly contoured cheeks, brown smoky eyeshadow, darkened and shaped brows, and a glossy nude color on her lips. Her long, black hair fell down her shoulders in soaking wet waves.

In one post on her feed, Chyna gave a frontal view of her look as she stood on the pool steps. She gave a sultry gaze at the camera. In another image, she floated in the shallow water and looked into the distance with her back arched to show off her figure.

Finally, the latest post showed Chyna from the side, giving a clear view of her sideboob and “alone” tattoo. In addition, this angled revealed that the one-piece was a thong, which put her pert derriere on full display. She rested one manicured hand on the pool’s edge and looked over her shoulder at the camera.

Chyna’s latest post was overwhelmingly the most popular one, having garnered 184,000 likes and more than 1,800 comments. Fans left a ton of praise for the television personality in the comments section.

“You look beautiful,” one fan said.

“Face too damn strong,” another user added.

“Why you killing them like this chy,” a third follower said with a heart-eye emoji.

“Alone and bad af,” a fourth person commented, referencing her tattoo.

Last week, Chyna stunned her fans once more when she rocked platinum blond hair and a floral jacket with nothing underneath, as The Inquisitr reported.