Olivia Culpo Slays In See-Through, Bedazzled Dress That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Olivia Culpo gave her 4.4 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a sizzling double update that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing.

The duo of photos were shared on Friday and were an instant hit with the babe’s millions of fans. A geotag included in the post indicated that the snaps were taken in Miami, where Olivia is likely joining a number of other models for the three-day Art Basel event in South Beach.

Both shots saw the model posing against a background that resembled a geode pattern, which alone was enough to turn heads. Olivia, however, had already seemed to captivate the attention of her audience with her gorgeous ensemble for the night that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model looked smoking hot in a stunning dress from Reve Riche, a new and exclusive luxury label from Forward by Elyse Walker. The mock turtleneck number boasted a flattering ruched design and defined shoulders that gave it a dramatic element. It was made of a bedazzled material that clung to Olivia’s curves in all of the right ways and was completely see-through, making for a risqué display that left very little to the imagination.

Fans were treated to a complete look at the babe’s shiny, nude lingerie that she wore underneath the dress, including an underwire-style bra that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Olivia also wore a pair of cheeky, matching panties that sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

The social media sensation completed her look by tying her short, dark tresses in a ponytail with a sleek middle part. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy pink lip, contoured cheeks, dramatic winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Olivia’s steamy new social media post with love. After just two hours of going live, the upload has earned more than 36,000 likes — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration for the snaps a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to leave compliments for the model’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“So incredibly beautiful and sexy,” one person wrote.

Another called Olivia a “goddess.”

“Obsessed with this outfit!” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time Olivia has given her Instagram followers something to swoon over. Another recent addition to her account saw her out shopping at Tiffany & Co. while sporting an all-yellow ensemble that consisted of tight leather pants and a matching, oversized blazer. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the shot more than 114,000 likes.