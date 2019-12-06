Teresa Giudice Reportedly Won’t Say If She’ll Visit Husband Joe Giudice In Italy For Christmas

The Giudice family has been split apart for years, first when Joe Guidice and Teresa Giudice spent time behind bars for their fraud convictions, and later when Joe was deported to his native Italy. While Teresa and her four daughters have visited Joe, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is refusing to say if she will make the trip again to see her husband during the holidays, according to a source who spoke to Radar online.

“Teresa is refusing to say for sure if she is going to see Joe in Italy for Christmas,” an insider said.

Teresa and Joe have been on thin ice ever since a judge ordered Joe to be deported. While the 47-year-old attempted to fight the order, he ultimately decided to go to Italy and challenge the ruling from there, rather than from the ICE facility where he was being held. When asked if Teresa would move to Italy to be with her husband if he was deported, she said that she didn’t want to uproot her life – leading to speculation that a divorce could be in their future.

Things only got worse when Teresa was spotted getting close to Blak Schreck in Miami in February, and again over the summer in New York City.

Since Joe was deported, Teresa and the girls have visited their dad in Italy, and the four daughters – Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana – are scheduled to go there again to see him for Christmas. She even said that she’d support them if they wanted to move to Italy, as The Inquisitr previously reported. But whether their mother will join them or not remains to be seen.

“The girls are definitely going to see Joe in Italy again, they can’t wait to see their dad,” the source said. “Teresa still doesn’t know what she is going to do.”

Part of her reticence seems to be the fact that she is enjoying her time as a single woman again. In fact, she reportedly may still be leaving divorce as an option on the table.

“Teresa tasted her freedom and she liked it,” the source said. “She still is considering divorcing Joe.”

Not only that, but it seems as though the couple wasn’t getting along very well when they were together earlier this year in November in his hometown of Salerno.

“Teresa and Joe were arguing a lot, and wouldn’t go near each other,” a different source revealed.

Meanwhile, Joe is still waiting to hear about whether or not he will be allowed to return to the U.S.