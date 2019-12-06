Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Derriere As She Poses In Underwear Alongside Girlfriend

Yanita Yancheva posted a hot new update to her Instagram page that has her fans going into a frenzy.

On Friday, December 6, the Bulgarian fitness model took to the popular social media app to share a snapshot in which she strikes a sexy pose alongside her friend, Desi Kate, according to the tag.

The photo shows Yancheva standing with her back to the camera as she leans against a kitchen island. The fitness model is wearing a pair of white underwear bottoms that sit high on her sides, exposing her full, wide hips. The thong bottoms also come up high on her back, putting most of her derriere on display.

Yancheva teamed her underwear with a bright yellow sporty crop top with long sleeves. The tight fabric of the top hugs her torso closely, highlighting the model’s busty physique. The logo on the sleeve of the top indicates that she is wearing Body Engineers, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

The fitness model completed her outfit with fleece winter socks featuring snowflakes in white against a light purple background.

Yancheva wore her blonde hair styled down in natural waves that cascade onto her back, all the way to her derriere.

Meanwhile, Desi Kate is sitting on a stool by the island, wearing a bubblegum pink sporty crop top. Like Yancheva’s, Desi’s top also boasts long sleeves while reaching down to her sternum, leaving her toned upper stomach exposed. Desi teamed her top with a pair of underwear bottoms, showcasing her fit physique. Her brunette tresses are in a middle part and down in straight strands.

The friends are posing in front of a protein drink by Rule One Protein. In the caption, Yancheva tagged the brand, suggesting her post is an ad for them. Yancheva is taking a spoon full of the protein powder to her mouth, and Desi is smiling up at Yancheva.

The post proved to be popular with Yancheva’s fans. Within the first hour, the photo garnered more than 26,600 likes and upwards of 120 comments, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the sultry photo, showering the women with compliments and emoji.

“Gorgeous babes!” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a series of faces with heart-eyes emoji.

“Girlssss,” said another user, also including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“So so true!” a third user said, referencing Yancheva’s caption.