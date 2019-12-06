Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Derriere As She Poses In Underwear Alongside Friend

Yanita Yancheva posted a hot new update to her Instagram page that has her fans in a frenzy.

On Friday, December 6, the Bulgarian fitness model took to the popular social media app to share a snapshot in which she strikes a sexy pose alongside her friend, Desi Kate, according to the tag.

The photo shows Yancheva standing with her back to the camera as she leaned against a kitchen island. The fitness model wore a pair of white underwear bottoms that sat high on her sides, exposing her full, wide hips. The thong bottoms also came up high on her back, putting most of her derriere on display.

Yancheva teamed her underwear with a bright yellow sporty crop top with long sleeves. The tight fabric of the top hugged her torso, highlighting the model’s busty physique. The logo on the sleeve of the top indicates that she was wearing Body Engineers, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

The fitness model completed her outfit with fleece winter socks featuring snowflakes in white against a light purple background.

Yancheva wore her blonde hair styled down in natural waves that cascaded onto her back and all the way down to her derriere.

Meanwhile, Desi Kate sat on a stool by the kitchen island, wearing a bubblegum pink sporty crop top. Like Yancheva’s, Desi’s top also boasted long sleeves and reached down to her sternum, leaving her toned upper stomach exposed. Desi teamed her top with a pair of underwear bottoms, showcasing her fit physique. Her brunette tresses were styled with a middle part and straight strands.

The friends posed in front of a protein drink by Rule One Protein. In the caption, Yancheva tagged the brand, suggesting her post was an ad. Yancheva took a spoon full of the protein powder to her mouth, as Desi smiled up at Yancheva.

The post proved to be popular with Yancheva’s fans. Within the first hour of going live, the photo garnered more than 26,600 likes and upwards of 120 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the sultry photo, showering the women with compliments and emoji.

“Gorgeous babes!” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a series of faces with heart-eyes emoji.

“Girlssss,” said another user, also including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“So so true!” a third user said, referencing Yancheva’s caption.