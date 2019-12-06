Obie Trice Arrested, Eminem Collaborator Booked For Felony Assault In Michigan

Former Eminem collaborator Obie Trice was arrested Friday morning for felony assault, reports TMZ. According to the news outlet, Trice got into a domestic altercation with a woman he’s been living with and her son. The rapper is currently residing in Commerce Township, and a neighbor called the police when they started to hear yelling and fighting from next door.

“Trice was booked early Friday morning in Oakland County, Michigan on 2 charges, and is still locked up,” says the article. “The charges include aggravated felony assault of a family member with a gun and contempt of court for violating a protective order.”

Supposedly her son got involved between the two while they were arguing. In the middle of the skirmish, a gun went off, injuring the woman’s son. TMZ states that the son drove himself to the hospital and is currently stable.

However, per a statement from the Oakland County sheriff from Click on Detroit, the son’s mother actually drove him to the Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield. The report also states that the weapon used was a “9mm semi-auto Ruger.”

No further information is given on the identity of the woman or son in question, nor does TMZ explicitly state who pulled the trigger.

Click on Detroit reports that the cops at the scene were told a “small white vehicle had been seen speeding away from the area prior to their arrival.”

The news site also states that the rapper was “arrested for violating a friend of the court warrant for child support payments.” He is currently being held in jail with his bail set at $16,900.

This isn’t Trice’s first encounter with gun violence. In 2006 his car was shot multiple times while he was driving in Detroit. He was shot during the encounter and due to the area the bullet entered in his skull, it was too dangerous to remove. The bullet remains lodged in the rapper’s head.

On social media, some of Trice’s fans were surprised by the news of his arrest.

“I was just wondering what happened to this dude and where he’s been,” commented one person.

“Obie Trice’s impact and contribution is undervalued imo,” tweeted one of Trice’s fans just days ago.

Scott Gries / Getty Images

Trice has his own record label, Black Market Entertainment, which he started back in 2010. Before that, he worked closely with established rapper, Eminem. He was signed to Eminem’s record label, Shady Records, in 2000 and left in 2008. The two collaborated on several projects, including the soundtrack to the movie 8 Mile.

This past August, Trice released his fifth studio album aptly titled “The Fifth.”