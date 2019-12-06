‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Flaunts Insane Cleavage: ‘Happy Friday’

Blond bombshell Paige Spiranac stunned her fans on Instagram with a “Happy Friday” video where she wore a very low cut tank top that flaunted her insane cleavage. Fans no doubt loved the post-week treat.

The clip was filmed in what appeared to be Paige’s living room, with cream walls and a bookcase and television in the background. That said, fans were likely paying little attention to the setting.

Paige was centered in the frame wearing her revealing top. The tank was white with small pink flowers and green leaves serving as a pattern throughout the garment. It was very low cut, with a v-detail that extended nearly to under her bust-line. The top was also very tight, and as a result her cleavage seemed almost ready to burst out of the ensemble.

Paige wore no accessories, making sure that no additions took away focus from her killer body. She also wore very little makeup — mainly a hint of blush and some mascara — letting her natural beauty shine through.

Her hair styled in a half-up, half-down do. While most of her hair fell down to just past her shoulders, a number of tendrils framed her face in the most flattering of ways.

Paige had recently offered a contest for fans, in which she would golf with a lucky winner and his or her friends at the Myrtle Beach Golf Course. In the clip, she announced the winner of the contest, and explained her reasoning for doing it via Instagram story.

“Happy Friday, everyone! So I don’t think you guys actually think that we pick winners for all these contests that we do, but we definitely do, so I’m going to start putting them on my stories so you know who’s winning.”

Paige then announced the winner.

“Congratulations,” she exclaimed after listing the name.

“I am so excited to play with you and your buddies at Myrtle Beach and we’re going to have a great time,” she added.

Though Paige has not worn the top on her Instagram feed, she is certainly no stranger to wearing tank tops that flatter her incredible cleavage.

Though Paige does occasionally take pictures in everyday situations wearing normal clothing, the pictures that first shot her into the limelight are Paige’s pictures on the golf green where she wears athleisure clothing and other revealing ensembles. Her popularity has garnered her over two million followers.

She also recently wowed while on the green in a tight plaid miniskirt and skintight top, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.