Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Flaunts Incredible Curves & Washboard Abs In Latest Instagram Post

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Friday, December 6, fitness model Katelyn Runck uploaded yet another tantalizing post for her 1.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The pictures and video show the 28-year-old posing in a Los Angeles street. The stunner flaunted her fabulous figure in a plunging, long-sleeved, multicolored crop top and a matching midi skirt from the clothing company, Fashion Nova. The ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of Katelyn’s audience. Her incredible curves and washboard abs were put on full display. The personal trainer accessorized the look with a large felt hat and a pair of black wedge heels.

The brunette beauty styled her luscious locks in loose waves, giving her some additional glamour. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

Throughout the photoshoot, Katelyn changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, the Instagram influencer stood with her shoulders back and her hands to her side, as she gazed seductively into the camera. For the following photo, she leaned against a white wall and looked off into the distance. Next, she altered her position slightly by facing forward and crossing her legs. In addition, the short video shows the model strolling along the sidewalk, bathed in golden light.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 14,000 likes. Many of Katelyn’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“No matter the outfit, no matter the style, no matter the background, Katelyn stuns every time. Simply beautiful and amazing,” gushed a fan.

“You are truly [a] sizzling sensation,” said a different devotee, adding a string of rose, pink heart, and fire emoji to the comment.

“I [have] never seen a more beautiful woman [than] you. A true goddess,” added another commenter.

“Astounding beauty and body!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Katelyn graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated fans for their kind words.

This is not the first time that the model has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her wearing risque outfits. Recently, she uploaded a series of sexy snaps in which she sizzled in a red sports bra and skintight leggings. That post has been liked over 48,000 times since it was shared.