Newt Gingrich Attacks ‘Dishonest’ Democrats For Impeaching Donald Trump ‘On The Eve Of Christmas’

Newt Gingrich thinks that the Democrats’ choice to impeach Donald Trump during the holidays is shameful. The former speaker of the house spoke to Fox News on Friday, where he attacked House Democrats and said that the inquiry is “very, very close to what Clarence Thomas once described as a modern-day lynch mob.”

According to Mediaite, Gingrich believes that the impeachment inquiry is a “joke” and accused House Democrats of having “no interest in the facts” as they move forward with the process that could ultimately result in the removal of the president.

On Thursday, Nancy Pelosi announced that she was asking the House to draft articles of impeachment against the president. Since then, prominent Republicans have been speaking out against the move. On Friday, Gingrich added his voice to the fray.

Gingrich addressed Jonathan Turley, who testified that of the three impeachments that have taken place in the United States – including the one against Bill Clinton and the one against Andrew Johnson – the case against Trump is the weakest. Turley is a law school professor who was summoned as a witness by Republicans to appear in this week’s impeachment hearings.

“He said it is an embarrassment to the country, it lowers the prestige of the House, and that it’s the House which is abusing power. Now, Turley is a Democrat, but as an expert, I think he actually outlined exactly what we’re up against,” Gingrich said.

Turley has said that he doesn’t necessarily support the president, but he is concerned about the impeachment process from a legal standpoint. Turley acted as the GOP’s sole witness, along with Democrat witnesses, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, Harvard law professor Noah Feldman, and University of North Carolina law professor Michael Gerhardt.

But that’s not the only thing that the former speaker has against the House’s impeachment proceedings. He says that the timing is also concerning.

“And really, on the eve of Christmas it is really sad to see the dishonesty and the partisanship that the House Democrats are displaying,” Gingrich said.

Today the Dems' impeachment sham continued with biased witnesses and no facts or evidence to support their claim. It's a kangaroo court, and the biggest losers in the end will be the House Democrats. pic.twitter.com/BdiRto1sS3 — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 5, 2019

The former speaker went on to say that he believes the nation’s founders wouldn’t approve of the current impeachment.

“I think the Founding Fathers would’ve thought this is exactly what they did not want to see happen because it reduces the presidency to a daily political fight, rather than to the commander in chief to the nation,” Gingrich said.

He added that the founders didn’t believe impeachment should be a political tool and that the decision to remove a president should be made by the people at the voting booth.