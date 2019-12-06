Israeli Bombshell Avital Cohen Flaunts Booty In White Bikini & Bottomless Pants

Avital Cohen shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she showcases her slamming figure.

Earlier this week, the Israeli fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini and interesting pants to tease her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, Cohen is standing by the ocean as she wears a white two-piece bathing suit that showcases her killer curves. The bikini top offers a good amount of support at the front. Its triangles expand past her shoulders, tying up behind her neck. The top includes a small cutout at the front, which teases a bit of her cleavage.

Cohen teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching white bottoms that come up high on her sides, helping accentuate her hourglass figure. This style of swimsuit helps showcase the contrast between her wide hips and her slender midsection. The thong bottoms sit high on her back, leaving Cohen’s derriere almost entirely exposed.

The brunette bombshell completed her outfit with a pair of bottomless pants in a sheer pink fabric that leaves little to the imagination. The pants attach to a white strap around her waist, extending to the front and covering her legs, while leaving her booty fully on display.

As Cohen indicated in her caption, her post is actually an ad for Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador. The tag on her photo suggests her whole outfit is from Fashion Nova.

The 24-year-old model is standing with her back to the camera as she has on foot on tiptoe, in a pose that further showcases her backside. She has her head turned to the left as she smiles for the camera. Her hair is parted on the side and styled down in straight strands that cascade all the way to her waist.

Cohen wore black makeup on her eyes and a red shade on her lips to complete her look.

Loading...

The post proved popular, attracting more than 48,400 likes and upwards of 788 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Cohen’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“You are the hot sunshine in these cold days,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a sun, a fire and a face with heart-eyes emoji.

“Such an angel,” said another user, including a red heart at the end of the comment.

“That shape aiiie,” a third user raved.