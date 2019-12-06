Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Killer Curves In Tight Workout Gear While Holding A Plate Of Pancakes

Dolly Castro left her 6.2 million Instagram followers drooling this week when she shared a sizzling new snap that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

On Friday, December 6, the fitness model dazzled her millions of followers with an eye-popping look at her incredible curves. The snap was staged in what was presumably the 35-year-old’s kitchen, and caught her in the midst of eating a delicious breakfast of protein pancakes. In one hand, Dolly held a plate containing a tall stack of the yummy treat. She held a gold fork in the other, ready to take a bite.

In the caption of her post, the Nicaraguan bombshell detailed the recipe for the breakfast food, which included some of the 1st Phorm Level-1 vanilla protein powder that was sitting on the counter beside her. Her audience, however, hardly seemed concerned about the supplement or how to make the pancakes. Instead, they were captivated by Dolly’s near-perfect physique, which she showed off in a set of tight workout gear that did her nothing but favors.

The Instagram sensation looked smoking hot in the athletic wear look that included an impossibly tiny pink sports bra that did way more showing than covering up. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight thanks to the number’s dangerously low scoop neckline — though the NSFW showing of skin hardly seemed to bother anybody in her audience.

The beauty paired her barely there top with a set of skintight leggings that clung to her killer curves in all of the right ways. The light gray pants perfectly hugged Dolly’s peachy derriere, while also defining her toned thighs and sculpted legs. Its thick waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection that are the results of an intense fitness regimen and, of course, her favorite protein supplement.

Dolly left her outfit simple and opted not to add any accessories to allow her incredible figure to take center stage. Her long, brunette tresses spilled over her shoulder in bouncy waves, and were perfectly parted to frame her face. The Instagram model completed the look with a full face of makeup consisting of a glossy peach lipstick, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

To no surprise, the stunner’s newest Instagram upload went over extremely well with her fandom. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up nearly 25,000 likes after just four hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous even while making pancakes,” one person wrote.

Another said that Dolly had a “perfect body.”

“Delicious is the key word here lol. It describes everything in this photo,” a third fan cheekily replied.

Dolly is hardly shy about flaunting her curvaceous silhouette on Instagram. Another recent upload saw her doing just that again, though she traded her workout gear for a skintight little black dress that brought some serious heat to her feed. The look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 42,000 likes.