‘Fox & Friends” Ainsley Earhardt Says Donald Trump Is Less ‘Combative’ Than Joe Biden

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt on Friday compared the demeanor of President Trump with that of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. On Fox & Friends, Earhardt suggested that Biden has a problem accepting criticism in a way the 45th president does not.

The Fox News exchange Friday was covered by Newsweek, which noted that the segment occurred as the Fox & Friends hosts discussed a recent interaction between the former vice president and a man at a campaign stop in Iowa.

“If someone says something like that to [Trump], he doesn’t take it personally. He answers the question,” Earhardt said Friday, per Newsweek.

Earhardt added that she believed that President Trump was less “combative” than Biden and claimed that the president took insults less personally than the former vice president.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, on the fifth day of his “No Malarkey” bus tour, Biden was accused by an attendee at his rally of selling access to the president when his son, Hunter, accepted a position on the board of Burisma Holdings.

“You’re a damned liar, man,” the Democratic Party frontrunner for the 2020 nomination said. “That’s not true. And no one has ever said that.”

The 77-year-old Biden also reportedly told the voter, who said he was 83, that “you’re too old to vote for me.”

Earhardt said that the president would not have acted in the same way, adding the the president’s reactions are often funny, calling Trump – the former host of NBC The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice– a “TV guy,” per Newsweek.

As Newsweek noted, the Fox News host was joined by Rochelle Richardson – one half of the “Diamond and Silk” duo who went from viral social media Trump supporters to hosts of their own show on Fox Nation. Richardson said that Biden was bullying the man, adding she believed that the former vice president had “something to hide.”

The guests argued that Trump’s jokes and demeanor are part of the reason that he has support among some voters.

“It resonates with the American people. We all need a laugh every now and then,” Richardson said.

While the panel suggested that the president responds to criticism better than Biden, they were quick to defend any instance in which he might have been criticized for something he said. Lynette Hardaway, the other half of Diamond and Silk, said people need to “learn to lighten up.”

“They will do anything they have to do to impeach our president,” Hardaway said. “Anything he can say, they will use it against him.”

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade seemed to agree with Hardaway that the media often mischaracterizes the president’s jokes.

Not all would agree with the assessment. A group of 350 mental health professionals singed onto a petition yesterday in order to draw Congress’ attention toward the president’s mental health amid the current impeachment inquiry, which often sees the president taking to Twitter to fire off attacks against the Democrats involved.