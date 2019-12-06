Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend, Camila Morrone, Stuns In Plunging Gold Backless Gown

Camila Morrone Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is looking radiant in the two most recent photos on her Instagram page. In the photos, the model/actress is rocking a stunning evening gown as she attends the Marrakech International Film Festival.

The first photo is full-length which showcases the entirety of the shimmery gold evening dress. The gorgeous formal wear features a low cut halter neckline that shows off her decolletage. The gown also includes a flowy pleated skirt that looks iridescent in the light.

Camila’s subsequent Instagram upload offers a closeup view of Camila’s face allowing her Instagram followers to see that she’s wearing softly glamorous makeup. She looks natural and fresh-faced, a fact that’s only emphasized by her radiant smile.

Camila kept her jewelry simple on the night which allows the dress to be the centerpiece of the ensemble. She appears to have only accessorized the look with tiny jeweled drop earrings and the dress is too long to see her shoe choice.

According to the tags on her photo, the dress was designed by Etro, an Italian luxury fashion house.

As of this writing, Camila’s first photo in the dress has received 18,000 likes and there are 50-plus comments beneath the post. In those comments, fans raved over her physical beauty. The more recent photo has attracted more than 50,000 likes and over 200 comments.

“She is beauty… she is grace,” one fan wrote under the first snapshot.

One admirer compared Camila to a classic Hollywood movie star.

“A modern-day Audrey Hepburn,” a second fan said.

“Beautiful gown,” another commenter added before including three heart-eye emoji. “Love that.”

“A girl not afraid to smile…. A welcome (and rare) sight in this century,” an Instagram user wrote beneath the second more closeup photo below.

Loading...

A lot of the other comments on both uploads are filled with emoji meant to show positive sentiment towards Camila’s beauty.

Camila has previously shared photos of herself at a high profile red carpet event. In an Instagram photo series from November 3, she wore a white a black empire-waist gown by Carolina Herrera that features a thick black sash that ties at the back. Camila also adorned herself with jewels on this occasion. She appears to have worn a pair of diamond drop earrings and a matching necklace. Her makeup is similar to the look she’s wearing in her two most recent photos.

As Camila’s caption notes, she wore the gown to the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala. The upload has been liked over 100,000 times and 350-plus Instagram users have commented on it.