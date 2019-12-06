Victoria’s Secret Model Maya Stepper Wears Nothing Under Open Shirt At The Beach

Maya Stepper shared a new post to her Instagram page to show her 638,000 fans how she spent a full day in Hawaii.

Earlier this week, the German bombshell took to the popular social media app to upload a series of snapshots and videos that summarize the perfect photo shoot at the beach.

The first photo of the slideshow, which is in black-and-white, sees Stepper crouching down on a thick trunk of what looks to be a palm tree that runs close to the ground in Kauai, as she indicated via the geotag paired with her post.

The model — who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret — is wearing a white shirt with long sleeves and a pointed collar. Stepper opted to leave the shirt completely unbuttoned at the front. Though she was careful to place the sides of the shirt over her breasts to censor the shot, Stepper still left quite a bit of her chest exposed.

Stepper teamed her top with a pair of matching white pants in a similar light fabric. The pants are rolled up to her mid-calves in a casual and beach-appropriate style. The garment also features strings around the waistband that allows the wearer to adjust the fit of the pants. According to the tag Stepper added to her photo, her outfit is courtesy of SIR The Label.

The model kept things simple, accessorizing her look with a simple necklace.

Stepper is posing with her knees apart and feet close together at the front of the trunk. She has one arm on her left knee while her right hand in on the tree next to her body. Her blonde hair is a middle part and styled down in messy strands that give her the perfect beach look.

In some of the other shots included in the post, Stepper indicates that she was on this beach for a photo shoot. In a few of the clip, she can be seen striking different poses for the camera.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within a day of going live, the slideshow attracted more than 17,300 likes and upwards of 185 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Stepper’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Damn sooo cool [heart-eyes emoji] this is the place to be,” said one fan, trailing the words with a red heart.

“Woooooooooowwwwww like a Dream,” another fan said, adding a pink heart after the comment.

“Jungle baby in her element,” a third fan chimed in.