Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Has Increased His Faith In God

Blake Shelton now believes in God more than than he ever has in his life.

Blake Shelton has always been a faith filled individual, bu this belief in God has grown stronger than ever lately. He attributes his increased faith to his happy relationship with Gwen Stefani. He recently opened up about how he feels that God should be at the center of every relationship, according to Taste of Country.

In a candid interview, Shelton recalled his divorce from Miranda Lambert and how he later connected with Stefani in 2015. At the time, his faith wasn’t as big of a part of his life as it is now. But Stefani encouraged Shelton to begin going to church on a regular basis and his life got onto a far more positive track.

“I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life. The biggest part of that is just how [Stefani] came into my life and now our relationship. It’s just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense.”

But it’s not just his happy relationship with Stefani that Shelton believes God had a hand in. He also believes that God was behind the recent career success that he’s been enjoying. Shelton, who is a judge on The Voice, has had a busy past year having won the prestigious Single of the Year title for his hit song “God’s Country” at the 2019 CMA Awards. In addition, this song has also been nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for 2020 Grammy Awards.

This particular song is a strong indicator of where Shelton is right now in his life and where he is in his faith journey. He still recalls exactly where he was when a producer sent him a demo for the song. While at his ranch in Oklahoma, Shelton was instantly touched by the song, he recalled.

“I was in a place that I consider to be God’s country doing the thing that makes me feel the most connected to God, which is working on the land. I heard that song, and I had one of those moments that you hear people talk about … where they say they pulled over on the side of the highway and listened. I literally had that moment.”

While Shelton has received so much success from “God’s Country”, he still likes to listen to his older stuff from time to time, as The Inquisitr previously reported.