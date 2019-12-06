Jenna Jameson Confesses Weight Gain, Embracing ‘My Best Carby Life’ As She Showcases Current Curves

Jenna Jameson is getting honest about her weight loss and health journey in her latest Instagram post. She has been an advocate for a keto lifestyle for the past couple of years, but she shares that she is at something of a crossroads and is undecided about what path she will follow heading forward.

On Thursday evening, Jenna shared a photo and detailed caption on her Instagram page. The photo shows the 45-year-old wearing just an oversized sweatshirt as she partially sits on a barstool. Her toes are pointed on both feet as one leg stretches down to the floor and the other leg is bent and resting on the arm of her couch.

Jenna is holding one hand up to her face and the other is resting lightly on the seat of the barstool between her separated legs. She is gazing intently toward the camera and has pink color in her long, blond hair. A couple of her tattoos are visible and her legs look long and lean in this particular position.

This isn’t the most revealing photograph that Jenna has shared in recent months, but it definitely still gives off a sultry vibe. Jenna looks confident and bold, but her caption shares that what fans see may not fully represent how she is feeling these days.

In her caption, Jenna explains that she stopped following her strict keto eating style at some point recently. She notes that she quickly gained back 20 pounds and she is undecided about how she will work to lose that weight again going forward.

As People details, Jenna threw herself into the keto lifestyle in March 2018 in an effort to lose weight and get healthier. She had gained and held onto quite a bit of weight after giving birth to her daughter Batel and in the months since going keto, she had lost about 80 pounds.

Now, Jenna says she isn’t sure if she’ll try to go back “full force” to keto, start counting calories, or try something else. Despite having gained some weight back in comparison to her lowest weight-loss updates of past months, her fans still think she looks fabulous.

“You look amazing. Why worry about the number? You’re beautiful. You’re an amazing Mom. An incredible wife. Smart business woman. You’ve got it all and it’s wonderful,” praised one of Jenna’s followers.

“Jenna it doesn’t even show. You are smokin hot look at those legs!!!” detailed another fan.

Jenna’s Instagram followers have loved her informational and motivational posts, and they clearly love her honesty in this newest update as well. The consensus was that people think she looks fantastic even with an additional 20 pounds on her frame and everybody will be anxious to hear more as she navigates her health journey moving forward.