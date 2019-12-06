Erika Jayne Dishes On ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 As She Prepares For Her Broadway Debut In ‘Chicago’

Erika Jayne is filming the new season as rehearses in New York City.

Erika Jayne‘s Broadway debut is just one month away and as she prepares to take on the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago, the 48-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is dishing on what fans can expect to see on the new episodes of Season 10.

During an interview with Page Six at the BravoCon fan convention last month, the singer and performer said that while there have been rumors suggesting the new episodes will be boring without the show’s longtime star Lisa Vanderpump, who quit in June, Erika has “a lot going on.”

“It’s all great stuff,” she continued.

As for what fans will be seeing on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Erika revealed that viewers will see some of her move from Los Angeles to the Big Apple. Although Erika’s home base remains in Southern California, where she resides with her attorney husband Thomas Girardi, it was imperative that Erika temporarily relocate to the East Coast ahead of her Broadway debut so she would be prepared for her upcoming shows.

“You can rehearse Broadway and that’s what we’re doing and that’s where all the hard work comes in for Broadway,” Erika explained.

While Erika has to do a lot of training to ensure she’ll nail her performances as Roxie when she hits the stage next month, she pointed out that when it comes to filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there’s no rehearsing. Instead, she and her co-stars are all natural and in the moment.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika has been getting plenty of support from her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars ever since her upcoming role in Chicago was announced this past summer. As fans of the reality star may have seen, Erika was flooded with congratulatory messages from her fellow cast members after announcing her upcoming gig on her Instagram page.

“So much yes!!!! Congratulations!” Teddi Mellencamp wrote.

Loading...

“Yes yes yes!!! So excited for this!” Dorit Kemsley added.

Lisa Rinna, who starred as Roxie in Chicago years ago, was equally thrilled about the news and said the latest Roxie would surely be the talk of the town.

As for the longest-running member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, Kyle Richards, she told Erika she couldn’t wait to see her “shine” on Broadway.

Erika’s will make her debut in Chicago on January 6 and continue on with the production until her final show on March 29.