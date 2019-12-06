Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Sizzles In Tiny Red Bikini And Straw Hat In Triple Instagram Update

Devon Windsor has one thing on her mind this holiday season — bikinis.

On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret model revealed to her 1.8 million Instagram followers what was at the top of her wishlist with a sizzling set of photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The triple Instagram update included three close-up shots of the 27-year-old posing on the beach with the golden sun pouring over her flawless figure. She was rocking a new two-piece from her own Devon Windsor Swim collection in a bold, red color, which she noted in the caption she’s been “obsessed with” recently.

Devon looked smoking hot in the sexy bikini from her swimwear line that featured an intricate, embroidered material and did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. She rocked the strapless Rosie Top, which boasted a sweet heart neckline that fell low on her chest. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight in the itty-bitty swim top — though her audience hardly seemed to mind the showing of skin. The skimpy garment also had a knot-detail that fell right in the middle of her bosom, drawing even more attention to her busty display.

On her lower half, Devon wore the Maia bottoms in the same red hue. The piece flashed even more skin thanks to its high-cut design that teased a glimpse of her toned thighs and killer curves. Another knotted tie detail fell right in the middle of its waistband, which was pulled high up on the babe’s hips to highlight her slender frame and accentuate her trim waist.

To complete her beach day look, the blond bombshell added a floppy straw hat to provide some relief from the bright sun. She also sported a choker necklace made of shells and a set of diamond stud earrings for a bit of bling.

Unsurprisingly, Devon’s latest social media upload was a huge hit with her fans. The upload has racked up over 13,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to Instagram. Dozens of fans took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Red has never looked so good! Stunning!” one person wrote.

Another said the model was “perfect.”

“I love this color and design, great taste,” commented a third.

Devon often shows off her bikini body in swimwear from her own collection. Another recent addition to her page included a slow motion video of the stunner strutting by the pool in a minuscule string bikini from the line that left very little to the imagination. The look also proved popular with her fans, who have watched the clip over 114,000 times and awarded it more than 13,000 likes.