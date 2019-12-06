Stunned Fans React to News That Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Is Leaving ‘Jersey Shore’

Fans are stunned at the news that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has decided to leave Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and will not be returning to the MTV show if season 4 of the series is filmed. The reality star and businesswoman revealed the news by linking to the latest episode of her podcast “It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey” on Instagram.

The bombshell reveal came during the podcast, when Nicole remarked that the show has changed from what its initial premise was, of a group of people getting together for fun and good times, saying that now, “everything is so serious.”

Fans took to the comments section of Nicole’s post and revealed their heartbreak over her decision to leave the longrunning MTV series.

One of the first to comment was one of Nicole’s best friends and Jersey Shore castmate, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who remarked on the social media site, “I love you and I’ll always have your back,” finishing up her statement with the #dramafree.

But fans weren’t having any of it, remarking to JWoww’s comment with a flurry of responses to her post.

“When you’re the one that starts the most drama and then Snooki follows up right behind you,” said one fan in response to the drama of season 3 that played out between Jenni and castmate Angelina Pivarnick over allegations that Jenni’s boyfriend Zack Carpinello made a pass at Angelina.

In defense of her friend, Nicole became embroiled in their fight, with Angelina calling her a “mean girl” in an episode which led to Nicole storming out of the home the castmates shared.

Another fan asked Jenni if she was going to leave the show as well now that Nicole had decided to make her exit.

Nicole responded to one fan who asked her, following a post of crying emojis, “Can you have a show of your daily life? I gotta have Snooki! And Joey lol!” by stating “Duh!”

While Nicole did not clarify further whether or not any future projects with MTV would occur, the newest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air in 2020 and will feature Nicole and her roommates Jenni, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

In a trailer dropped by MTV on November 8 teasing the upcoming episodes, the roommates are seen welcoming Mike home from prison, visiting with a psychic who eerily predicts their futures, throwing a divorce party for Jenni, heading off to Angelina’s bachelorette party in New Orleans and participating in her subsequent wedding.

The episodes which will air next year were filmed throughout the months of September through November 2019.

Nicole was last photographed with her entire Jersey Shore family in an image that celebrated the 10th-anniversary of the show’s debut on MTV in 2009. The cast was pictured in front of a large cake which featured some of the iconic images from the series’ history.