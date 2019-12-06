Jenelle Evans Is ‘Sick’ Of Dating Rumors, Doesn’t Want People To ‘Worry’ About What She Is Doing

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is “sick and tired” of people making assumptions about her dating life following her split from David Eason. She made the statement after announcing that she wasn’t dating anyone after fans started to speculate she had already met someone new.

According to a report from Us Weekly, after taking to Twitter to insist she wasn’t seeing anyone, one follower responded to Jenelle’s tweet saying, “Everybody now KNOWS you lie about the MOST IMPORTANT things. So, stop talking about not dating anybody and we MIGHT think that you are doing good for your kids. That’s a HUGE maybe, though.”

The mom-of-three fired back saying, “I’m sick and tired of a million people asking me if I’m dating an ex or friends that I hangout with. No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids.”

Jenelle shocked fans when she announced she was leaving David back in October. The pair had married in September 2017 and had one child together. Perhaps the reason fans were most shocked was because Jenelle’s decision seemingly came out of nowhere. The mom-of-three had stood by David through a lot including her firing from the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 after David reportedly shot her pet French bulldog Nugget. The incident also led to the couple losing their children. Jenelle and David spent weeks in and out of court in an attempt to regain custody of their kids. They had the children returned to their care before the Fourth of July.

She made the announcement via her Instagram by posting a picture with her explanation. She revealed that following her time away from Teen Mom 2, she started to look at her life “differently” and realized she needed to “make changes.” Those changes included taking her kids and moving away from David.

Following her decision to leave, she moved to Nashville, Tennessee where she filed for a protective order against her estranged husband. She cited instances of alleged abuse against her estranged husband. David was reportedly in Tennessee recently for court in regards to the protective order. However, Jenelle’s lawyer reportedly asked for a continuance and the protective order was extended for two weeks.

Jenelle seems to be starting a new life in Nashville and reportedly has no intentions of returning to North Carolina where she is from. Her mother, Barbara Evans, even traveled to Tennessee with Jenelle’s oldest son Jace over Thanksgiving.

For now, it doesn’t sound like Jenelle Evans is dating, but if she does decide to move on, she doesn’t want people to worry about it.