Donald Trump ‘Doesn’t Give A Sh*t About What’s Good For Our Country,’ Adam Schiff Says

Congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said in an interview on Friday that the president doesn’t care about what’s good for the country and is instead only focused on himself and his re-election campaign.

“That says it all,” Schiff told The New Yorker. “The President doesn’t give a sh*t about what’s good for our country, what’s good for Ukraine. It’s all about what’s in it for him personally and for his reelection campaign.”

Schiff was referencing comments made by U.S. diplomat David Holmes during his testimony during the impeachment hearings last month. Holmes had mentioned that when he asked if the president cared about matters relating to Ukraine, that he was told the president only cared about “big stuff,” like investigations into the Bidens.

While Schiff, a leader of impeachment in the House, is no fan of the president, his comments Friday are some of the strongest condemnations of the president he’s offered thus far. His comments come, as The Inquisitr previously reported, just a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she had directed the congressional committees involved with impeachment probe to draw up articles of impeachment.

The president has often attacked Schiff for his role in the inquiry, even suggesting that the California Democrat be charged with treason for his characterization of Trump’s call with Ukraine at the beginning of the Ukraine controversy, which Schiff admitted was parody and not a verbatim retelling of the White House-released transcript of the call.

Other Republicans have joined in on the president’s attacks on the Intelligence Committee chairman. A top Republican, Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, even suggested he would demand that Schiff testify before Congress as part of the probe, calling into question the validity of Schiff’s committee’s findings.

In his interview Friday with The New Yorker, Schiff also said he did not hate the president, though he said he did hate “what he is doing to the country.” Schiff’s comments came not long after the House speaker was similarly asked if she hated the president. Pelosi seemingly took offense to the question, quipping that as a Catholic she does not hate anyone, adding that she regularly prays for President Trump, per The New Yorker.

Schiff also suggested that the president’s refusal to cooperate with the House impeachment probe will be present in the articles of impeachment drawn up against him.

“You could not have a more open-and-shut case of obstruction of Congress,” Schiff told The New Yorker.