Anastasiya Kvitko Goes ‘Baywatch’ With Blond Hair & A Red Bikini That Can Hardly Contain Her Assets

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko has wowed fans yet again — this time, by wearing a red bikini that struggled to contain her ample assets. With a new hair color, the stunner seemed to be inspired from the classic hit show Baywatch.

Bikinis are one of the favored ensembles of the brunette beauty, and she recently floored fans in another example for a new Bang Energy drink video. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Instagram star sported a tiny white bikini with a cut-out detail that showcased her insane cleavage.

Anastasiya’s red top similarly exposed a generous amount of her chest, and revealed a serious amount of cleavage in the process. The buxom brunette is known for her curvy figure, and it has helped earn her the title the “Russian Kim Kardashian.”

The stunner uploaded a clip of herself modeling the ensemble on her Instagram story. The bikini was a classic cherry red color, and the hue looked particularly stunning against the Miami-based beauty’s sun-kissed skin. The top was a classic halter style, with smooth cups and an underwire base. However, it seemed slightly too small for the brunette beauty, as she seemed perilously close to spilling out of the garment.

Anastasiya gave her fans a view of her assets from above, making them seem even more voluptuous. She was likewise sure to move the camera down further, showing off her tiny waist and bikini bottoms. The bottoms were a matching red with a three spaghetti side-strap accent. The bottoms also appeared to be a thong cut, giving a peek of the model’s famously peachy posterior.

Anastasiya wore the ensemble on a yacht in Miami. She appeared to be spending time with a friend, and the two even took a selfie clip in one of the stories.

Anastasiya accessorized with a silver visor from Fendi. The star is known for her love of designer clothing and accessories, and Fendi is one of her favorite labels. She also wore a pair of oversized clear glasses.

In addition, the buxom beauty also appeared to be trying a new look makeup wise. She sported over-lined nude lips, and even either dyed her hair or wore a blond wig. The combination of the red bikini and blond hair gave off serious Baywatch vibes.

Though the bombshell did not post a picture of the ensemble on her Instagram feed, she has been photographed in a number of similar looks before.

She even has a picture where she is in a bikini and on a yacht as well.