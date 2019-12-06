Jordyn Woods Seems To Shade Khloe Kardashian For Offering Her Forgiveness

The model later denied the accusation.

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to explain that she has forgiven her ex Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods for allegedly hooking up earlier this year. While many fans cheered the reality star for her big heart, one person seemed to take issue with the kind words: Jordyn herself.

According to E! News, shortly after Khloe posted her lengthy message of forgiveness, Jordyn posted a quote to her Instagram stories that seemed to be aimed at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

“Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you,” she posted.

The quote was a repost from someone else’s account, and Jordyn added the caption “Facts 100” to the post. Earlier in the day, the model had been posting images of her collaborations and fans’ reactions, along with an image of her decorating her Christmas tree.

After her followers began reacting to the post, Jordyn took to Twitter to deny that she was referencing Khloe’s message.

“Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a ‘clap back’ and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s**t daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations,” she said.

Jordyn was accused of cheating with Tristan at a party earlier this year, and the drama has been back in the news after a recent episode of the show revealed Khloe’s babby daddy sending her spendy gifts in an effort to make peace with the Kardashian. But some argued that she shouldn’t be accepting gifts if she hasn’t forgiven the NBA star for his actions.

As The Inquisitr reported, Khloe responded with a lengthy Instagram story explaining that she has forgiven both Tristan and Jordyn.

She told followers that she didn’t want to carry hate and anger around, and that she recognized that life is short and difficult, so she understands that people make mistakes.

“Me holding on to hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life,” she said.

Khloe went on to explain that her message of forgiveness was aimed not only at Tristan but Jordyn as well.