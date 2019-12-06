Elizabeth Hurley Teases Her Legs In Tiny Shorts As She Procrastinates On The Couch

Elizabeth Hurley shared a new update to her Instagram feed to show her 1.4 million fans how Christmas decoration is going for her so far.

On Thursday, December 6, the British stunner took to the popular social media platform to post a photo of herself hanging out on the couch in comfy clothes to illustrate that her procrastination game is strong. In the snapshot, Hurley is on her side with her head resting on a fuzzy throw blanket and a pillow under her arm.

In her caption, the 54-year-old model and actress acknowledged that she knows she should be getting the Christmas decorations down from the attic, pairing it with the hashtag “That Time of the Year.”

Hurley is wearing a pair of tiny shorts in a shimmery black fabric that is casual but still elegant. The garment extends to her upper thighs, leaving Hurley’s age-defying legs exposed. Hurley teamed her shorts with a relaxed white shirt featuring long sleeves, which are rolled up on her arms.

The Austin Powers star is posing with one hand in between her thighs and the other to the side of her head as she gets playful with a strand of hair. Hurley’s brunette tresses in a middle part and styled down, as it rests on the throw blanket.

The model has one dark eye makeup, characterized by black eyeliner on both her upper and lower lids. Her blue eyes stand out against the heavy eyeliner and mascara. She completed her makeup with a light pink shade on her lips.

The post proved popular, attracting more than 8,200 likes and upwards of 130 comments in under an hour of being published. Users of the social media app used the opportunity to engage with her caption, while also showering her with compliments and sharing their admiration for her.

“Well come on this won’t get the fairy in the tree,” one user chimed in, adding a Christmas tree, a screaming face and a silly face emoji at the end of the comment.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!” raved another fan.

“My outdoors Christmas lights are driving me insane. I feel like Clark griswald… ugh,” a third fan chimed in, following the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

As those who follow Hurley will know, the actress also designs swimwear for her brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach. This means that Hurley often uses her strong social media platform to post photos of herself in her designs, showing off her ageless figure along the way.