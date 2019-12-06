Khloe Kardashian Publicly Says She Forgives Jordyn Woods And Tristan Thompson

On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian is given a series of pricey gifts from her ex, Tristan Thompson, including a flashy diamond necklace and a big ring. Fans questioned the reality star’s decision to accept the gifts from her cheating baby daddy, so she took to Instagram to explain that not only has she let go of the negative feelings she held toward him, but she has forgiven Jordyn Woods, the woman who Thompson is accused of cheating with, as well.

According to Page Six, Khloe shared her feelings in a series of lengthy Instagram stories. In the first, she says that she isn’t holding onto any negativity toward anyone in her life, adding that she recognizes that life is short and everyone makes mistakes. While she says she has been hurt and can’t pretend otherwise, she has decided not to carry the burden of anger around anymore.

“I crave peace in my life. Me holding on to hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life,” she added.

But her message doesn’t only extend to Thompson, who she split with after reports surfaced that he had hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

“That message is for Jordyn,” Khloe explained. “It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan.”

“Hate is heavy and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around,” she concluded.

Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq has also taken some heat for her part in getting Thompson’s gifts to the Good American founder. On the show, Haqq admits that she had spoken with the NBA star and helped get the gift as a surprise for her friend. But some fans believe Haqq crossed the line.

Khloe defended Haqq, as The Inquisitr reported, saying that she knows her friend would never do anything to hurt her and that there is no way viewers could fully understand the breadth of the situation after watching one episode of the show.

Haqq said that she felt that her actions would help facilitate peace between the pair, something she knows Khloe is wanting. At the same time, she admitted that she doesn’t believe the two are completely done in their relationship.