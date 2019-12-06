Kelly Ripa Slays In Tight Floral Dress On ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’

Kelly Ripa continues to stun in one hot look after the next on the set of her hit show. As those who follow the show’s page on Instagram know, each and every day a video of Ripa and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, is shared and it always showcases their killer fashion sense. In the newest clip that was posted on the page, Ripa showed off her amazing figure in another red-hot outfit.

The short clip starts off with members of Live With Kelly and Ryan’s studio audience dancing on stage to music ahead of the show. The video then goes backstage, showing Ripa and Seacrest making their way down the hallway and onto the set in front of the audience. For today’s look, Ripa stunned in a tight-fitting floral dress that hugged her every curve. The dress featured green, pink, and powder blue and it hit below her knee.

She wore her long, blond locks down and waved in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Ripa completed the look with a pair of small earrings. In the clip, she could be seen doing a little dance for the camera. Seacrest also looked dressed to impress for the hit morning show, rocking a pair of jeans and a tight black t-shirt. He added a pop of color to the look with a red jean jacket on top.

Since the post went live on the show’s page earlier today it’s earned a little bit of attention from followers with over 300 likes and a handful of comments. Some fans took to the video to let Ripa know that she looks amazing while others commented on different aspects of the show. A few others had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“Kelly’s dress is beautiful today!!,” one follower gushed, adding a red heart and star emoji to the end of their comment.

“We missed the trivia today, because of a special report. Is there anywhere we can view that?,” another fan added.

“Good Morning Awesome Dress Kelly!,” a third social media user chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the mother of three stunned in another hot outfit on the set of her the show, that time rocking a white button-down dress that featured buttons down the top and a tight belt around the waist. Ripa completed the stunning look with a pair of metallic heels while Seacrest looked equally as good in a tailored blue suit.