Jordyn Woods Flaunts Bombshell Figure In Super-Short Cheetah-Print Dress And Knee-High Boots

Jordyn Woods is showing off her bombshell figure in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the model/entrepreneur/media personality is lounging on a staircase in a green cheetah-print mini-dress which seems to have been hiked up to show off more of her shapely legs. Jordyn paired the eye-catching garment with a pointy two knee-high black boots and a matching button-down jacket. She chose to be minimal with her earrings, opting to only wear jeweled studs in both ears.

Jordyn’s caption did not reveal any details about where she sourced the items of clothing she’s wearing. She didn’t tag any fashion brands on the photo either. But she did tag the makeup artist who accentuated her beauty for the photo, Alexander Echeverri.

According to Zimbio, Jordyn wore the outfit to Lancome and Vogue’s L’Absolu Ruby holiday event in West Hollywood on December 5.

As of this writing, the upload has been liked more than 250,000 times and 1,100-plus Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans gushed over Jordyn’s sultry display.

“It’s like you’re sunshine in human form!!!” one admirer commented.

“You’re so cute and sweet,” another fan wrote before adding two heart-eye emoji to their comment.

A third Instagram user claims to have noticed a change in Jordyn’s recent Instagram posts.

“You been showing out lately Jordyn!” they wrote. “I love this new attitude!!”

But one commenter seemed to take issue with the length of of her mini-dress.

“Uhm lower that skirt a bit babe,” they wrote. “You wildin.”

A lot of the other comments were filled with collections of emoji meant to express enthusiastic approval for Jordyn’s photo.

Jordyn gave her 10.9 million Instagram followers a closer look at the makeup she wore with the outfit in a previous photo uploaded right before her most recent post. The photo makes it easier to see that Jordyn is wearing a glossy lipstick in both photos and a neutral eyeshadow that compliments her light brown eyes

Jordyn regularly shows off her curvy figure in her Instagram posts. In a previous photo series, she’s rocking a skintight little black dress that features a titillating lace-up detail on one side. She wore her her hair down in the photo and paired her dress with strappy black heels. The photo currently has close to 600,000 likes and more than 3,500 people have commented on it since it was posted a day ago.

“I know I make it hard for you to forget,” she wrote in the caption. In the comments section, several of her fans agreed.