Virginia Prison Official Strip-Searched An 8-Year-Old Girl, Told Her It Was The Only Way She Could See Her Dad

'This is an act of child abuse,' said a criminal justice advocate of the incident.

Authorities at a Virginia prison say that a number of their employees didn’t properly follow procedure when they strip-searched an eight-year-old girl, leading her to believe that if she didn’t submit, she’d be banned from seeing her dad, The Virginian-Pilot reports.

Neither the girl, nor her father or incarcerated father are being named in this story. However, the woman who accompanied the girl on the visit that day is identified as Diamond Peerman, the dad’s girlfriend. Peerman says that as she, the girl, and other visitors were lined up for visitation at Buckingham Correctional Center on November 24, a drug-sniffing dog alerted when the animal passed by Peerman.

Peerman was then told that she would need to be strip-searched. Peerman asked if the girl would need to be strip-searched, too; she was initially told “no,” but then a higher-ranking guard reversed that decision. Peerman said that she believed that if the girl didn’t submit to the search, then she would be banned from the prison and not be able to see her dad any more.

As it turns out, the official Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC) policy is vague on the matter. It officially reads, “If a visitor refuses to submit to a search, or if a parent or guardian refuses consent for the search of a minor, the individual shall not be searched by force, but shall be denied entry into the facility,” although it’s unclear if it means forever or simply that day. A spokesperson for the ACLU of Virginia confirmed that, to the organization, it seems to suggest that it’s a permanent ban.

What’s more, Peerman says she was compelled to sign the authorization for the girl’s strip search, even though she is not the child’s legal guardian.

Peerman says that as the officers carried out the strip search of both her and the girl, an officer tried to make small talk with the crying girl, asking how old she was.

“I just looked at her and I’m like, ‘That’s not even appropriate to be asking her right now.’ Why would you ask that when she’s naked?,” she says.

No contraband was found on either Peerman or the girl. Further, authorities searched Peerman’s car and found nothing. Still, they were not allowed to visit the girl’s dad via direct, face-to-face contact, and instead had to visit him through a glass window.

The girls’ mother says she misses her dad, but she’s traumatized by the experience and won’t be returning to the prison because of what happened there.

DOC Director of Communications Lisa Kinney apologized for what happened that day, saying that the official who made the decision to carry out the strip search on the girl didn’t have that authority.

“It is deeply troubling and represents a breach in our protocol. We sincerely apologize to this child and her family and will be taking immediate disciplinary action against the person responsible,” she said.