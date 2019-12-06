Hailey Baldwin Calls Out Rudeness On Social Media Saying ‘We All Need To Be A Lot Nicer’ To Each Other

The model said celebrities need to call out 'fake drama' on the internet

Hailey Baldwin has opened up about her view of social media, saying the “fake drama” and “toxicity” on there “has to stop” in a British Vogue interview.

The now technically Mrs Bieber shared her views about the damage that the internet and social networking sites can do in her latest candid interview.

Baldwin, 23, believes the situation has got so bad that she is now calling for others to stand up to any “false drama” they see online because she thinks it feeds off attacking women.

“I’m passionate about women taking care of women,” the model said.

“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just … toxic. I think that has to change and that has to stop.”

It’s possible that Baldwin’s comments come in the wake of a recent social media blowout of her own she was involved in. Pop sensation Selena Gomez released two songs back in October that fans speculated were both about her ex – and Hailey’s now husband – Justin Bieber.

Just after Gomez released her song Lose You To Love Me, Baldwin posted a screenshot of the song I’ll Kill You by Summer Walker on her Instagram. Fans then jumped to one conclusion and called the model out for making a dig at Gomez. Baldwin responded immediately with a now deleted comment on Just Jared’s Instagram.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response’. This is complete BS,” she said according to a screenshot of Just Jared’s page.

Gomez also responded to the blow up, urging her fans to be kind, avoid tearing other women down and don’t be rude, no matter what the situation is.

The 27-year-old singer said at the time that she’s incredibly “grateful” for the response her new song got but that she’ll never be behind this sort of behaviour.

“Please, for me, know that that’s not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel — that are me, and that I’m proud of.”

When speaking to British Vogue, Baldwin said more celebrities need to call out manufactured controversies that pop up on the internet.

“I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other: ‘Let’s kill the conversation, let’s kill the fake drama, let’s squash all these things, let’s move on from stuff. Let’s not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and [be] rude to each other.”

Baldwin believes we all just need to be nicer to each other. She said her goal for 2020 is to get more involved in things that make a difference. She hopes to lend her voice where she can, talk to young women and encourage other people making a difference.