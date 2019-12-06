Nina Agdal Rocks A Skimpy Bikini, Then Lifts Her Shirt And Shows Off Her ‘Hot Pockets’ In New Instagram Video

Nina Agdal treated her fans to a steamy, behind-the-scenes look at her one of her Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Magazine photo shoots this week that her fans went absolutely wild for.

The short video was shared to the model’s Instagram feed on Thursday, and was an instant hit with her 1.7 million followers.

The clip kicked off with a scene that many of her fans may have been familiar with, as it was from her time in Zanzibar for her 2016 feature in the bikini-clad publication. The 27-year-old was seen standing knee-deep in the crystal blue water, getting soaking wet as the waves gently crashed in around her.

Nina looked smoking hot as she posed for the camera in a seriously skimpy bikini that boasted bold, neon colors and left very little to the imagination. The two-piece included a long sleeved mesh shirt that was completely see-through. It was cutoff halfway down her chest, leaving her voluptuous assets completely exposed for her followers to admire.

On her lower half, Nina sported a minuscule pair of neon yellow bikini bottoms that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The garment covered only what was necessary and sat low on her hips, accentuating her toned legs and chiseled abs.

The video then transitioned to a vastly different scene that saw the Danish bombshell sitting down in a small room, likely on the set of the same photo shoot. Nina stared at the camera with a huge grin on her face before proceeding to lift up her tight, black tank top — though what was underneath may have come as a bit of a surprise to her fans.

Two large, white patches were affixed to the models breasts, covering them up almost completely.

“You gotta keep ’em warm baby, I get it,” a man’s voice said in the background, indicating that the model was wearing heat warmers over her chest.

Nina then shared her hilarious nickname for the getup by belting out the famous “Hot Pockets” jingle.

Unsurprisingly, fans heaped praise onto the model’s hilarious and sexy new social media upload. The short video has racked up over 208,000 likes and more than 25,000 likes in less than 24 hours, as well as hundreds of comments.

“Now this is quality content,” one person wrote.

Another said that Nina was “the most beautiful girl ever.”

“Hahahaha you’re such a legend,” commented a third.

Loading...

A fourth fan even tried to get the model a new gig with the snack company.

“Hey @hotpockets, I think @ninaagdal should be your new spokesperson.”

Nina often dazzles her Instagram followers with both her incredible figure and her sense of humor. Another recent addition to her page saw her getting in the Christmas spirit by dancing around in nothing but lingerie while sporting a reindeer mask over her head. The video also proved popular with her fans, who have watched it nearly 400,000 times and given it over 40,000 likes.