Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Says She Is ‘Retiring’ From ‘Jersey Shore’: ‘I Just Can’t Do It Anymore’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gained fame by appearing on the hit MTV reality show Jersey Shore nearly a decade ago. She returned for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation along with the rest of the cast last year, but the mom of three recently revealed she is “retiring” from the hit show. According to a report from Pop Culture, Snooki revealed on her podcast It’s Happening With Snooki and Joey that she won’t return to the show if there is a Season 4.

The reality show star explained that it was a “hard” decision and hoped that her fans wouldn’t “hate” her. She acknowledged that she needs to do what is “best” for her and then revealed she is “retiring” from the show. While there hasn’t been confirmation of a Season 4 of the show, Snooki explained that if the show does return, she won’t be returning with it.

She explained that her decision was based on many things, but revealed the main reason.

“I just can’t do it anymore.”

After appearing on Jersey Shore, Snooki married and had three children. She cited that leaving her children in order to film is “really hard” and that she “hates” being away from Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo. The reality show star also noted that her lifestyle has changed.

“I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kid. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show,” Snooki said.

However, Snooki revealed that it wasn’t just her kids that were factoring into her decision to not return to the show, but also the way the most recent season panned out. She explained that the show is supposed to be about “making fun of each other and having a good time,” but noted that things lately are “serious.”

“I don’t like the person I’m portrayed as. It’s getting to be a little too much,” she said.

She further explained that not only has she allegedly received death threats, but her children had received threats as well adding, “The show is getting so dramatic. I can’t be part of something like that, especially when I’m leaving my kids and I’m hurting.”

Snooki revealed that her cast mates had tried to talk her out of her decision to not continue on with the show. MTV has not yet announced whether the show will return for another season.

The cast of Jersey Shore recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the show which originally premiered on December 3, 2009.