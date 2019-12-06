Kendall Jenner Sips On Wine In Ultra-Tiny Blue Bikini On Instagram

Kendall Jenner looked fierce in a snakeskin-patterned bikini as she lived it up with Bella Hadid in Miami, Florida this week. Frankie’s Bikinis, the brand that the supermodel wore, captured her look in a new post on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

In the photo, Kendall leaned back on a lounge chair with an umbrella angled behind her. She looked stunning in a minuscule, blue snakeskin-patterned, rectangular bikini top that just barely seemed to fit over her chest. The sides of the top were cinched, tugging the fabric upwards slightly and revealing a hint of underboob. The reality star looked ready to pop out of the skimpy top at any moment.

Kendall’s flat, toned abs were on full display between the top and a pair of matching bottoms, which included only a triangular piece of fabric and a few thin strings. The front of the bikini bottoms sat low on her waist, further showing off her tummy. On each side, two strings looped through a ring and ran around her back, sitting high on her hips. Kendall’s long, lean legs looked amazing in the two-piece.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore very few accessories, but she did rock a pair of small, black and gold sunglasses and some small hoop earrings. Her medium-length brown hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head, and Kendall appeared to be going makeup-free.

With one arm behind her to prop herself up on the chair, Kendall sipped on a glass of white wine and looked on. The photo appeared to be a candid paparazzi shot.

In the caption, Frankie’s Bikinis noted that she wore the Kailyn set.

The post garnered more than 21,000 likes and just over 60 comments. Many fans left praise for Kendall’s flawless physique.

“Does the body come w the bikini????” one fan quipped.

“Oh to be Kendall,” another user added.

“In love with this,” a third person said.

Many other followers expressed admiration for the stunner with various emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kendall and Bella spent a day by the pool in Miami this week, where this photo was likely taken. Paparazzi also snapped photos of Kendall snuggling up to her model friend and straddling Bella as they playfully pushed each other around. In those images, Kendall added a pair of skintight tie-dye yoga pants, which hugged her pert derriere closely. She appeared to be having a blast during her sunny getaway.