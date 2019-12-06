Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Beachside Photo With Husband

Model Ashley Graham showed off her growing baby bump in a sexy photo on Instagram Friday in which she posed with her husband at the beach.

The photo was probably part of a photoshoot with Vogue magazine, which featured Graham on the cover of its January 2020 issue. In the snap, Ashley snuggled up against her husband, Justin Ervin, on a sandy beach. The ocean, as well as clouds in the sky, could be seen in the background as the two got close for the photo.

Ashley wore a long-sleeved, cream-colored blouse that was unbuttoned to the bottom of her breasts. The shirt fell over the sides of her belly, revealing her baby bump. The top of the shirt was open, showing off a bit of her cleavage. Justin was shirtless in the snap, wearing a pair of black pants.

The model appeared to be wearing nothing else as she leaned back into Justin’s arms. The photo captured him with his hand on the side of her belly. Ashley looked down with one knee raised slightly, and Justin looked ahead. The model had one hand on the top of her belly and her other hand on top of his, creating a memorable scene as the two shared a special moment.

Ashely wore natural makeup that included smokey eyeshadow and a nude color on her lips. Her hair looked to be down as it blew in the wind.

In the caption, she spoke about her emotions while being pregnant.

Her fans loved seeing the moment between husband and wife, and many couldn’t help but mention how the photo radiated love.

“You guys. This is beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“I feel like that photo deserves to be a book cover!!” another wrote.

Loading...

“Wow this picture is gorgeous. An incredible moment and feeling,” a third follower said.

“Dear god this is really beautiful! Not only visually but what it stands for,” commented a fourth fan.

The model has been chronicling her pregnancy on Instagram and recently shared a photo of herself playing her podcast for her unborn child. She has been open about how the experience has changed her life, as well as the joy it has brought her.

Earlier in the day, Ashley shared a photo of the Vogue cover in which she looked glamorous in a gold lamé dress. In the post she said appearing on the cover had been a dream of hers for 20 years.