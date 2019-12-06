Kendall Jenner Slays In Skintight Snakeskin Tube Top & Liquid Leggings For Night Out With Bella Hadid

Kendall Jenner is taking Miami by storm this week, stunning in one sexy outfit after another. As fans of the model know, Jenner regularly shows off her fashion sense and killer body on her popular Instagram page. She also regularly struts her stuff in public outings and luckily for fans, the paparazzi capture plenty of photos. New images shared by The Daily Mail show the black-haired beauty stepping out for a night in Miami with fellow model Bella Hadid.

The 23-year-old showed off her killer figure in a tight, snakeskin tube top that fit her like a glove, clinging to her every curve while also showcasing her toned and tanned arms. She paired the stunning look with some black liquid leggings that were also pretty tight and let her flaunt her long and lean legs. For the chic look, the model wore her long, dark locks straight and at her back, in addition to rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and lipstick.

Jenner did not carry a purse or clutch for the outing, but she held her cellphone tight in one hand in many of the photos. Hadid looked just as beautiful as her counterpart, rocking a sexy ensemble to their girls dinner. The model’s gorgeous dress featured a high neckline and it draped beautifully over her body, hitting just above her ankle. The sexy, backless number still showed plenty of skin and had thigh-high slits on both sides.

Hadid completed her hot look with a pair of sky-high heels, a furry black purse and dangly silver earrings. Just like Jenner, the 23-year-old wore her long, dark locks down and straight as they fell all the way down to the middle of her back. The supermodel also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and lipgloss. The publication did not specifically mention where in Miami the pair ended up dining, but since they have been in the city, the women have been sharing glimpses into their trip on social media.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared they both put their amazing figures on display in some seriously sexy bikinis. For her part, Jenner rocked a tiny snakeskin suit that left almost nothing to the imagination. Hadid looked just as sexy as her modeling counterpart, showing off her flawless figure in a rainbow bikini. The two were also accompanied by model Joan Smalls and Kendall’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian on what appears to be a fun-filled trip.