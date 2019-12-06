Justin Bieber’s Ex Sahara Ray Flaunts Backside & Sideboob In Metallic Thong Bikini With Pal: ‘Wifeys Birthday’

Instagram model Sahara Ray delighted her legion of Instagram followers Thursday night with one of her hottest photos yet. As those who follow the model on social media know, Ray used to be linked to pop superstar Justin Bieber, causing her celebrity to skyrocket. She currently has her own swimwear line and luckily for fans, she regularly models pieces from the collection. In the most recent image that was shared with fans, the bombshell dazzled in a NSFW swimsuit.

In the stunning new snapshot, the model could be seen striking a pose in front of a door that was on a rooftop, facing her back to the camera and looking over her shoulder. Ray wore her long, brunette locks down and slightly messy, in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush and lipgloss.

The model left almost nothing to the imagination in her latest look, rocking a metallic bikini that showed off her toned and tanned derriere, while also offering glimpses of sideboob as well. Just behind her in the shot was another bikini-clad pal, who also sported a metallic suit that showcased her beautiful figure. She wore her long, dark locks down and looked straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face.

In the caption of the image, the model mentioned that it’s her “wifeys birthday,” and since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans. So far, the NSFW shot has racked up over 40,000 likes, in addition to well over 170 comments. While some of Ray’s followers commented on the shot to rave over her amazing figure, countless others chimed in to wish her pal a happy birthday. A few more fans simply flooded the Comments section with their choice of emoji.

“Dang why you so fine though,” one fan commented on the photo.

“Color looks great with your tan!,” another follower chimed in, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“I love that I can see this and just see beauty and my fun baby….now the other guys….,” a third Instagrammer said.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model broke her Instagram silence by sharing another sexy photo with fans which showed her rocking a tiny black thong and no top. In the image, the beauty also appeared to be working on a painting, and it comes as no shock that the post racked up over 59,000 likes.