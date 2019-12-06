Taylor Swift Releases Original Christmas Song With Home Video Fans Have Gone Wild For

Apparently she grew up on a Christmas Tree Farm.

Taylor Swift has wowed fans once again releasing an original Christmas song with a cute home video compilation to go along with it.

Christmas Tree Farm was released on Thursday while fans love the tune, they have gone wild for the video, which shows a series of home videos from various Swift family Christmases of the past. Swift is pictured in various adorable Christmas outfits, playing in the snow, sledding and even visiting Santa.

The Me singer shared her latest festive offering on social media complete with a video of herself in a Christmas jumper and, in true Taylor fashion, her cats.

“When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgemental brush offs… just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos),” she wrote.

Even better news came today, Friday December 6, when Taylor revealed she actually grew up on a Christmas tree farm.

“I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem. #ChristmasTreeFarm song and video out now,” Taylor tweeted.

Good Morning America shared the story, with host Lara Spencer pointing out that Taylor wrote the song at the weekend and turned it around in “record time”.. The star decided she had to release it now because she didn’t want to wait a whole year.

Fans didn’t take long to take to social media and share their appreciation for the new song.

“I couldn’t stay up last night to wait for the song cause I’m old, but I just listened to it and it’s so cute and cheery and definitely my new favorite Christmas song!!” one exclaimed.

Another fan was overwhelmingly complimentary to Taylor, saying she clearly embodies Christmas because she’s “kind, giving and cares about people.”

“Taylor swift really just dropped the best Christmas song this decade with only 26 days left in it,” another fan wrote.

Taylor’s clearly having a busy time as this week it was announced her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, will launch at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

All of her songs from Big Machine have now been cleared and can be used in the film, Variety reported. This news came after a long spat involving Scooter Braun’s takeover of the Big Machine Label Group, with Taylor claiming she was being prevented from using her own songs in the documentary.