Kate Middleton Takes Over Key Charitable Patronage From Queen Elizabeth

The monarch held the role for 65 years prior to passing it to the wife of Prince William.

Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, was just given a key charitable patronage from Queen Elizabeth, the ruling monarch of England passing down a position she has held for the past 65 years to her granddaughter-in-law, who will one day likely assume the title of Queen of England.

In a new Instagram post to the couple’s Kensington Royal page, it was announced that Middleton had taken over the Queen’s duties, sharing some of what would be expected of the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis moving forward.

The charity Middleton will now work with is called Family Action, which was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. These include the provision of critical and necessary services to enhance their overall well being.

A series of photos included with the announcement began with Middleton walking with some children, sweetly holding one child per hand as they enjoyed time together in an area filled with fresh Christmas trees.

Middleton sported a red puffer winter jacket, green sweater, navy blue skinny jeans and black boots for the outing in the photo sequence which begins below. She looked very much a mom on the go and someone whom her subjects can truly relate to.

A second black and white photo shows a younger Queen Elizabeth. the former head of the patronage, wearing a coat with a fur collar, black gloves, and hat adorned with the symbols used on playing cards, shaking hands with those she met from the organization in an undated photo.

The third photo shows a relaxed Middleton seated with children as they wrote letters to Santa Claus and a subsequent image where the monarch is seated among some women, listening to their stories and offering a friendly ear.

Finally, in the last photo, the future Queen of England is pictured with children as they selected a Christmas tree.

Fans of Middleton and her husband Prince William were delighted by the photos and added their sentiments in the comments section of the post.

Loading...

“A true beauty. The Children’s Princess” commented a follower of the family.

A second fan of the royal family remarked of the post, “Her work is getting better and better.”

“I freakin love this!! It’s so sweet and I love how she just jumps right in and just seems so normal even with being a royal,” said a third follower of the royal clan.

Kate Middleton currently holds the title of Duchess of Cambridge. Her husband Prince William is the Duke of Cambridge.

While there are no definite plans for the Queen to retire in the near future, it appears the couple is taking on more high-profile duties than ever before as they move forward in their royal life, someday inheriting the title of Queen and King of England.