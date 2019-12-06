‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Rocks A Crop Top & Jean Shorts While Gorging On Cereal

French beauty Thylane Blondeau wowed her fans after posing in a crop top and jean shorts in her latest Instagram post. Thylane was famously dubbed the “most beautiful girl in the world” at just six-years-old, and her fans would argue that she has turned into one of the most beautiful women in the world as well.

In the shot, Thylane sported a black long-sleeved crewneck top. It was cropped just below her bust-line so that her taut midriff was on full display.

The French beauty coupled the top with a pair of denim cut-offs. The longer hemline reached nearly down to her knee, but still managed to showcase Thylane’s long and lean legs. The denim shorts were a light faded color and featured a rough edge along the hem as well as a couple of trendy rips. There also appeared to be scribble accents around the pocket and upper thigh, including one doodle that looked like a tic-tac-toe game.

Thylane completed the look with a pair of rectangular sunglasses, and let her brunette locks naturally fall to just past her shoulders. She appeared to be wearing no accessories. Beside Thylane was a friend, who dressed similarly in a black hooded sweatshirt.

Though the French stunner is model thin, she nonetheless managed to gorge on a number of breakfast cereals. The two girls each had a box of cereal that they poured into their mouths: Thylane opted for Kellogg’s Krave cereal, titled Trésor in her native France, while her companion favored Lucky Charms.

In addition to the cereal, the table in front of them displayed a veritable fast, including doughnuts, Nutella, croissants, and pains au chocolat. Even a bag of chunky chocolate chip cookies was present.

Thylane added no caption and did not tag a location, letting her followers infer what they wished from the snap.

Within just a just hours, the picture quickly earned over 47,000 and a number of glowing comments from her 3.3 million fans.

“U my one and only,” one lovestruck fan gushed to the 18-year-old stunner.

“Love cereal and you,” added a second, along with a black heart emoji.

“Not bad for breakfast!” teased a third, along with a coffee cup emoji.

“Queen,” concluded a fourth, along with a red heart.

Part of the reason behind Thylane’s social media success — apart from her beauty — is her ability to mix casual and even silly pictures like the one above with more sultry ones. An example of the latter is Thylane’s recent upload where she showed some skin as her sweatshirt slipped down her body, flooring her fans in the process (via The Inquisitr).